TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $184.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.24.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $150.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

