TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $184.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.24.

TFII opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TFI International has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in TFI International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

