TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFI. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

