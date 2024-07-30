TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFI. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI
TFI International Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.