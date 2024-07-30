TFI International (TSE:TFI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

