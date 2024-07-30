TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$194.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TSE TFII opened at C$208.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$195.91. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$144.42 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

In other news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. In related news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.