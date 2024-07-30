The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance
GGZ stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
