The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GGZ stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 298,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

