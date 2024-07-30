The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $185.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.