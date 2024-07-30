The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Macerich worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 165,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,938,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,498.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

