The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

