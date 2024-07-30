The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SWGNF stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

