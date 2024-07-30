The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Timken by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

