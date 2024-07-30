thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,627.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

