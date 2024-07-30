Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after buying an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after buying an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after buying an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,998 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

