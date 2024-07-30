Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,130,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.7 %

Logitech International stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

