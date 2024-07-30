Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $658.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

