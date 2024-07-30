Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,053 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 788,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

