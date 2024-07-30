Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AER. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.