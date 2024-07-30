Toronto Dominion Bank Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,030,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $143,233,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37,868.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,166,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,154,000 after buying an additional 2,172,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,051,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,513,000 after buying an additional 1,834,265 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,020,000 after buying an additional 1,483,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,320,000 after buying an additional 1,022,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

