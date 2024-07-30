Toronto Dominion Bank Has $137,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.00 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

