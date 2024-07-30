Toronto Dominion Bank Has $210,000 Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in MAG Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

