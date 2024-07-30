Toronto Dominion Bank Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EWZ stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.