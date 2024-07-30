Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36,000 Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 112,517 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NG. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 572,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 367,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,472,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.