Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $223,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 77.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

