Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 43 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in argenx by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in argenx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $499.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $532.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.72.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.37.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

