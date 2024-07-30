Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,123 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.