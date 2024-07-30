Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,553 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

BABA opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

