Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 531 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Itron by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $230,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

