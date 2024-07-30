Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $172,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.372 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

