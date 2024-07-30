Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $34,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.