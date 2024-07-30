Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $61.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ TRML opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

