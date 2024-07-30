TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.42 on Monday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.