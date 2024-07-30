Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

