Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.