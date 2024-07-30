Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

