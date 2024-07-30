Triad Group plc (TRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on September 2nd

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Stock Performance

LON:TRD opened at GBX 295 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of £49.09 million, a PE ratio of -7,300.00 and a beta of 1.36. Triad Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.12).

Insider Activity at Triad Group

In other Triad Group news, insider Tim Eckes sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £18,965.52 ($24,396.09). In other news, insider John C. Rigg sold 425,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £4,255 ($5,473.37). Also, insider Tim Eckes sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £18,965.52 ($24,396.09). 81.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.