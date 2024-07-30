TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

TCBK stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

