TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

