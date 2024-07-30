TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$929.3-947.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.30 million.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

