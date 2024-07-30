TriNet Group’s (TNET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNET. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.20.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.42. TriNet Group has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 427.62% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TriNet Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,777,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

