Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.13. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.60 million. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

