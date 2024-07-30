Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TROX opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

