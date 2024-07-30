TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

