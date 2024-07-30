Truist Financial Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $295.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $261.48 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

