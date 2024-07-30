Truist Financial Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $51.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,939 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

