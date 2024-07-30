Truist Financial Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NWL stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 671.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,820,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

