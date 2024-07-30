Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.