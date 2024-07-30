UBS Group Lowers Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) to Neutral

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Get Centuri alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRI. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centuri

Centuri Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of CTRI opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Centuri has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Centuri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.