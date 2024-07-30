Ultra Trading Down 3.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Ultra has a market cap of $37.49 million and approximately $988,369.01 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,494.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00657124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00078961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09892668 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $973,812.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

