UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

