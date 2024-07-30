Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $266.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $242.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

